Police investigating robbery at SE Portland Dotty's

Police are investigating a robbery at a southeast Portland business Sunday morning.

Just after 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Dotty's, located at 11926 SE Division St.

Employees told police that two suspects armed with guns demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspects ran out of the business. They were last seen running southbound on 119th Avenue.

The suspects were described as white men in their 30s with a skinny build and wearing light blue clothing and head coverings.

Several officers, including a K-9, searched the neighborhood but did not find anyone matching the suspects' description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.