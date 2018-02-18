PBOT reopens section of W. Burnside, Skyline

Wintry conditions led to a couple of road closures in Portland Sunday afternoon.

Portland Bureau of Transportation officials closed West Burnside from Northwest 23rd Avenue to Southwest Skyline Boulevard. Southwest Skyline Boulevard from West Burnside Road to Southwest Westgate Drive was also closed.

Both roadways were reopened just before 5 p.m.

Earlier Sunday, cars had to turn around when they reached the intersection of West Burnside and Southwest Skyline. That’s because cars were getting stuck, and some people had to abandon them all together.

Near West Burnside and Skyline, a bus had stopped on the side of the road while waiting for chains to arrive.

This bus is stuck right now & waiting for chains to arrive. Passengers are inside. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/sBgtm9IpNL — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) February 18, 2018

Other drivers chose not to chance the conditions. Aimee Jones-Suematsu, who had a dog walking job near the area, decided to park and walk to it instead.

“I dog walk down in Arboretum Circle and during winter break it was also snowing on Christmas and I got stuck and I wasn’t able to go down, so I decided to park on the side and just walk down maybe the half mile that it is and walk the dogs,” she said.

On Saturday, PBOT urged drivers to use caution when traveling on Portland roadways this weekend, especially at high elevations.

They also want people to be ready for slick streets during Monday’s commute if they are working during the holiday.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.