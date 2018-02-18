Wet roads expected to freeze Sunday night, could create tricky morning commute

Some drivers had a hard time getting around Sunday, and it could get even worse for commuters Monday morning.

For hours in Portland Sunday afternoon, cars had to turn around when they reached the intersection of West Burnside and Southwest Skyline. That’s because cars were getting stuck, and some people had to abandon them all together.

Near West Burnside and Skyline, a bus had stopped on the side of the road while waiting for chains to arrive.

This bus is stuck right now & waiting for chains to arrive. Passengers are inside. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/sBgtm9IpNL — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) February 18, 2018

Other drivers chose not to chance the conditions. Aimee Jones-Suematsu, who had a dog walking job near the area, decided to park and walk to it instead.

“I dog walk down in Arboretum Circle and during winter break it was also snowing on Christmas and I got stuck and I wasn’t able to go down, so I decided to park on the side and just walk down maybe the half mile that it is and walk the dogs,” she said.

But as the roads started to open up in Portland, conditions seemed to worsen in Washington, specifically the Battle Ground area.

FOX 12 cameras caught a car stuck in the middle of the road. Washington State Patrol said it damaged a wheel while sliding.

The morning commute could get even trickier for drivers if things freeze up overnight.

Wet roads tonight mean icy spots Monday morning. Expect wet roads to freeze tonight, creating slick spots not only on snow-covered areas, but on clear, untreated roads and sidewalks as well. Give yourself extra time for travel Monday morning. #orwx#wawx pic.twitter.com/dnYoMKpFFl — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) February 19, 2018

Washington Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to delay their commute if possible and give themselves extra time on the roads in the morning.

Back in Portland, PBOT recommends to stay off the roads if possible when weather gets bad, but if you have to travel, public transportation is encouraged. Dress warmly though, because you may have a longer wait time for buses, trains and streetcars than usual.

Crews say they are working 24/7 to salt and deice the roads where needed.

TriMet also says it has buses in garages already chained up and ready to go.

But again, the best advice for traveling in bad weather is to not travel at all if you don’t have to.

