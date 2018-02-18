Driver crashes through Safeway store in Junction City

A driver crashed through the front of a Safeway store in Junction City Sunday.

The incident happened just before 12:40 p.m. Junction City police said an 88-year-old man drove through the windows at the southeast entrance of the store.

Police said the car went through the floral department and came to a stop in the produce section.

The vehicle was occupied by the driver and two passengers, who were all uninjured. Police said one customer in the store was hit by debris from the collision and sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The driver cooperated with investigators, who determined the incident was accidental.

Police said no criminal charges will be filed, nor citations issued.

