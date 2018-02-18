Mt. Hood skiers and snowboarders rejoice: The snow is back!

Skiers and snowboarders rejoice: the snow is back, and Mt. Hood was packed with people Sunday.

On Saturday, lifts higher up the mountain from Skibowl were shut down because of wind and freezing rain.

It was Anne-Marie Eggers’ first time on Mt. Hood.

“I don’t really get to see a whole lot of fresh snow, so I’m pretty excited. Should be good to ski on,” she said.

Skibowl didn’t disappoint for first-timers, or the pros.

“Looks great! Better than I thought it would be,” said 80-year-old Clyde Nunn, who was proudly sporting his #80+SkiClub sticker.

Connor Landrum works the lifts at Skibowl, and said this is the busiest they’ve been all season.

“We’ve got 45 minute lines. Just like people continuously coming and coming. You don’t even get five minutes of elbow room,” he said. “I’m going to shred this myself, like, I’ve been waiting all winter for this and we’ve just been getting nothing. I’ve been trying to do edits with homies, and finally we’re getting the Hood winter that we’ve been needing. This is the Hood snow that everyone’s been wanting!”

However, not everyone is willing to drive in these conditions.

Amy Herrig was on Mt. Hood visiting from Texas.

“It was a little hairy driving over here this morning. We were like, ‘Are we going to make it?’” she said.

The Oregon Department of Transportation requires chains or traction tires around the mountain currently.

Snowy conditions on the way up Mt. Hood to @skibowl! Chains or traction tires definitely required by @OregonDOT up here. Who's loving all the fresh pow?! @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/wH9ABNi9J4 — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) February 18, 2018

“Today is the first time everybody can just, like, let loose you know,” Landrum said.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.