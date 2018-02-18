Police investigating shots fired in parking lot of Legacy Emanuel hospital

Police are investigating shots fired in a parking lot of a Portland hospital Sunday.

At about 4:45 p.m., officers responded to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center on the report of gunfire in a parking lot. Police believe someone fired gunshots in the hospital parking lot before driving away.

Officers did not find any victims.

Police said it does not appear the gunfire had any direct connection to hospital operations.

The Gang Enforcement Team will conduct a follow-up investigation.

The hospital was placed into a temporary, partial lockdown as a precaution but has since resumed normal operations.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

