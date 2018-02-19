Semi truck crashes into barrier on Hwy 26 EB in Beaverton, no in - KPTV - FOX 12

Semi truck crashes into barrier on Hwy 26 EB in Beaverton, no injuries

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Drivers took on slippery roads in the Portland metro area Monday morning after snow Sunday, and those conditions proved difficult for a semi truck that slid into a barrier on Highway 26 eastbound at Cedar Hills Boulevard.

The semi rammed into the highway barrier at 3:47 a.m.

The crash happened just west of Cedar Hills Boulevard. The trailer of the semi was on the roadway, while the cab was on top of the barrier.

Highway 26 eastbound drivers are being diverted at the crash site to take the Cedar Hills Boulevard exit and enter the highway past the cleanup. There was a backup of cars at 5 a.m. in the right lane.

The semi is leaking fuel from one of its tanks, and spill cleanup is underway by the Oregon Department of Transportation and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.  

Beaverton police said there was no estimate for when the section of Highway 26 would reopen. 

No injuries were reported in the crash.

