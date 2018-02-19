Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Monday, Feb. 19

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Monday, Feb. 19.

March is Women's History Month, so Portland’s Hollywood Theatre is celebrating all month by honoring women in Hollywood. For a full list of the "Feminist March" lineup, visit HollywoodThreate.org.

New Avenues for Youth, a nonprofit that tackles youth homelessness, has a few benefit events coming up that you'll want to toast. You can raise your glass, and do some good for local kids, at the Classic Wines Auction and Winemakers Dinner.

MORE's healthy eating expert Monica Metz has blend of spices that'll bring some extra flavor to your food. Learn more with the recipe.

