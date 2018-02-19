On the Go with Joe for Newport Seafood & Wine Festival

This weekend, an annual event is back for people to indulge at the Oregon coast.

Showcasing 83 wine booths from around the west coast, 25 food booths and 58 artisan booths, the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival draws nearly 25,000 visitors each year.

The event is the largest winter festival on the Oregon coast and brings in two million dollars into the local economy.

In addition to enjoying the great food and drinks, festival goers will be supporting local charities.

The festival kicks off Thursday and runs until Sunday and this year's theme is Dungeness & Dragons.

For more information on the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival, including how to get tickets, visit SeafoodAndWine.com.

