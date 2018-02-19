Local nonprofit helps young Portlanders be off the street with l - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Local nonprofit helps young Portlanders be off the street with life skills, resources

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Some of Portland's marginalized teens are working their way toward careers with help from a local nonprofit.

New Avenues for Youth, a nonprofit that aims to tackle youth homelessness through prevention and intervention, assists young Portlanders in job placement and other life improvements.

MORE’s Molly Riehl learned about some of the sweet efforts by New Avenues for Youth, including a partnership with two Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops.

Over the last two decades, the organization’s programs and services have impacted more than 20,000 young people.               

Learn more about New Avenues for Youth on its website.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.