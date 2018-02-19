Local nonprofit helps young Portlanders be off the street with life skills, resources

Some of Portland's marginalized teens are working their way toward careers with help from a local nonprofit.

New Avenues for Youth, a nonprofit that aims to tackle youth homelessness through prevention and intervention, assists young Portlanders in job placement and other life improvements.

MORE’s Molly Riehl learned about some of the sweet efforts by New Avenues for Youth, including a partnership with two Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops.

Over the last two decades, the organization’s programs and services have impacted more than 20,000 young people.

Learn more about New Avenues for Youth on its website.

