Two decades ago, BridgePort Brewing pioneered its way into Oregon craft beer history, making the state's first IPA.

Last month, the iconic brewery took on another frontier: the final frontier.

It launched its original IPA into space.

MORE’s Molly Riehl spoke with BridgePort Brewmaster Jeff Edgerton about the now out-of-this-world beer.

