Police searching for driver who left the scene in Salem

Keizer Police Department are seeking help in identifying a driver that drove off after a suspect attempted to steal their car on Saturday.

Officers were first involved in a pursuit of a stolen car that ended after spike strips were put down causing the driver, Abel Nanez, 37, to have a flat tire.

The suspect tried to run away from the car on foot and attempted to enter an occupied car that was on the eastbound lanes of State Street.

The stolen car was a white Ford Escort which was previously reported stolen to Marion County Sheriff’s Office

K-9 Buster intervened by biting Nanez until officers caught up and took him into custody.

As the suspect was being handcuffed, the driver of the vehicle Nanez attempted to carjack drove away from the incident and has not been identified.

The car that drove off was described as light-colored, possibly white or silver medium sized sedan.

Nanez was taken to the hospital where he was treated for K-9 bites and taken to the Marion County Correctional Facility where he was charged with interfering with a police animal, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor, reckless driving, reckless endangering, failure to perform duties of a driver, and a bench warrant for his arrest for failure to appear.

Anyone having information about the incident is asked to contact Keizer Police Officer Eric Jefferson at 503-390-3713 Ext. 3477 or by email at jeffersone@keizer.org.