Widespread snow likely Tuesday evening in metro area

The latest forecast shows widespread snow likely Tuesday evening and into late Tuesday night.

FOX 12 meteorologists are forecasting light snow showers west of the Cascades starting Tuesday afternoon, with the intensity of the snow picking up after 6 p.m.

A treacherous evening commute Tuesday is not likely at this point, but remains a possibility. Drivers should be prepared for a “worst-case scenario.”

Snow accumulations of 1/2 inch to 3 inches are expected in the western lowlands from Longview to Eugene. Many areas will have fresh snow on the ground for the Wednesday morning commute.

Another possibility for snow is expected early Thursday morning.

