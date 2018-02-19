Portland Police, Crime Stoppers seeking help solving a 2012 homi - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland Police, Crime Stoppers seeking help solving a 2012 homicide

Posted: Updated:
Robert Greene (Image: Crime Stoppers of Oregon) Robert Greene (Image: Crime Stoppers of Oregon)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking the public’s help in solving a 2012 homicide that took place in Southeast Portland.

On Feb. 19, 2012, police responded to the report of a shooting outside the Grand Central Restaurant and Bowling Lounge, located in the 800 block of Southeast Morrison Street.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found Robert Greene, 30, suffering from traumatic injuries and medical personnel later pronounced Greene dead.

The suspect was described as a black male, but no other suspect information has been provided.

Information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

To submit an anonymous tip: Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips or online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.