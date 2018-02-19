Preparing your car for sub-freezing overnight temps

With the overnight low temperatures expected to reach the teens Monday night and a snap of cold weather expected over the next few days, you want to make sure your car is ready.

The experts at Jim Bacon’s Tire Pros and Auto Service tell FOX 12 if you do nothing else, make sure to check your coolant and your battery.

If your coolant is low, your engine can freeze over – especially if you have a car sitting outside that you haven’t driven in a while.

If you have a weak battery, it may survive temperatures near the freezing mark, but temps down into the teens will wipe your battery out.

Next, check your tires for both air pressure and tread. If you run into slick spots, you want to make sure you have the best traction possible. If you know you’re heading into areas especially icy or snowy, pack chains with you.

Most newer cars use key fobs to unlock the doors, but if you have an older model and rely on that metal key to get inside, you can spray deicer into your door lock to help keep it from freezing over. You want to make sure the straw or hose on the end of the spray can is just inside the lock, if possible.

Remember to leave your windshield wipers up so they don’t freeze to your windshield.

Also, make sure to have an emergency kit in your car in case you do run into trouble.

“I think the biggest thing for me – I have a 2-year-old and I have another one on the way,” Jenny Bacon told FOX 12. “So if I were to get stuck I want to make sure I have warm clothes in the car, blankets and things like that, while you’re waiting for a tow truck if you have to.”

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.