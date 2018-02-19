Warming shelters open as temperatures plummet in metro area

Temperatures are dropping, providing a reminder that it’s still the heart of winter.

Emergency shelters are open in the Portland area and more than 200 people stayed at three shelters in Multnomah County on Sunday night.

This will be the 10th night of the winter season that Multnomah County has triggered its emergency shelter system. Last year by this date, there had been 29 days below freezing and emergency shelters were open for more than a week in early January 2017.

Shelter leaders don’t want freezing temperatures to take anyone by surprise, possibly leading to injury or even death.

They want folks to know it will be extremely cold overnight and their doors will be open to anyone in need, including couples and people with pets.

Transition Projects executive director George Devendorf said getting teams out on the street to spread the word will be key.

“Last winter we know that at least five individuals died of exposure, so the community has really doubled down this winter to try and ensure that we do not experience that again,” Devendorf said.

Shelters are also in need of winter gear donations, including warm clothing and sleeping bags.

For more information on shelter services and making donations, go to multco.us.

