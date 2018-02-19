Police: Driver arrested involving stolen car chase

Portland Police Bureau arrested a man involved in a stolen car chase Sunday night.

Officers attempted to pull over an erratic driver, identified as Keoni Payton, off of northeast 154th when the man sped away from officials.

After following the suspect, police decided to end the pursuit but later found that Payton had hit a curb and blew out his passenger side tire. Payton then attempted to flee on foot, but with help of a K9, was found hidden in a bush.

During the investigation, officers learned that the car was stolen from the Tigard neighborhood.

Payton was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on stolen car charges and police also found that he had a warrant for failure to appear for criminal driving in Clackamas County as well as a meth conviction in Washington Co.

