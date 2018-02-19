Thousands flock to Mt. Hood ski areas to enjoy 'epic' conditions

The Oregon Cascades which just a few weeks ago were hurting for snow got a big dose of it over the weekend. Timberline Lodge reported two new feet in the last 72 hours.

Combined with the cold temperatures, new snow and the President’s Day holiday, skiers, borders and sledders flocked to the Cascades Monday.

“It’s dreamland up here,” snowboarder Joseph Thakkun said, “you can’t go wrong with this.”

The parking lot at Timberline was packed full, the road up to the ski area closed until more space opened up. A shuttle bus was running from Government Camp on up for most of the day.

“It is the best conditions I have had all year so, you gotta be here,” Thakkun said.

It was a similar story at Mt. Hood Meadows where the parking lots were full by 9:30 a.m. Monday.

For some eager skiers and boarders, they left a little earlier than normal to get up to Timberline.

“I think the traffic hit after we got up here so it has been really really great but it doesn’t feel that crowded when you are here,” skier Julie O’Connor said.

Others like Kevin Candelaria and his friends came up mid-day and caught the shuttle in Government Camp.

“They got us up here, got up quick, got some runs in, we are happy,” Candelaria said. “We realized that there was going to be over 15 inches of snow and you know what, let's do it.”

With more snow in the forecast, the Cascades ski areas expect to be busy.

“Be safe, go slow don’t be in a rush and you will enjoy it, it is fantastic,” O’Connor said.

