Portland robbery spree suspects acquitted on more than 130 charges

Two men arrested after a string of bar robberies in Portland last year have been acquitted on more than 130 charges each.

In June through August 2017, police collected several surveillance videos of men in hoods and masks, barging into bars and restaurants, threatening staff with guns and demanding cash.

It happened at the Sandy Hut, Concordia Ale House, Hilt Bar and several other spots - 15 bars in total.

FOX 12 aired close-up photographs of the suspects and, by September, investigators identified two men as the suspects Deron Crain and Johntae Hammond were charged with more than 130 counts each of robbery, kidnapping, assault and other crimes.

Prosecutors told FOX 12 they found Crain’s DNA on a baseball cap related to the robberies.



Their trials wrapped up last week and while a judge found Crain guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, jury members acquitted both men on all other charges.

The Multnomah County prosecutor on the case would only say she was very surprised by the verdicts.



FOX 12 reached out to every business targeted in the robbery spree. Most of the victims are too scared to comment on the acquittals, but they all agree, they are stunned.



Deron Crain will be sentenced on that weapons charge Tuesday. He’s facing two years in prison.

