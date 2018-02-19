Portland Thorns look to defend championship as practice begins for new season

The Portland Thorns are looking to defend their NWSL championship as practice has kicked off ahead of the new season.

The team braved frigid temperatures Monday for the first day of preseason training camp.

They ran drills and plays at the team’s practice facility in Beaverton.

In October, Portland hosted a victory parade for the Thorns after they won the championship by defeating North Carolina.

Returning players said they’re still basking in last year’s victory, but the desire to prove themselves never goes away.

“It’s definitely a clean slate, but we always put pressure on ourselves to win because that’s what we want. We’re here to win, we’re here to be the very best team in the league and we don’t want to just be that at the end of the year, we want to be that the entire year,” said defender Meghan Klingenberg.

Some veteran players will miss the start of camp because they’re playing on other teams around the world, but they’ll be back in time for the regular season.

