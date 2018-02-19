Portland business owner says thieves broke in through skylight

A northeast Portland business owner said thieves broke into her shop in a way she thought was only possible in the movies.

Lisa Beyer, owner of Ray’s Ragtime Hollywood, said when she noticed her vintage store had been broken into late Saturday night, she was left with the burning question of, "How?"

“We were very confused because we had no idea how they got in,” Beyer said.

Beyer said the front door was locked and the windows showed no signs of a forced entry.



“Actually we were about to give up on how they managed to get in and then the police officer noticed there was part of the rope system they used to get in stuck in the skylight,” she said.

Portland Police said this type of burglary is not common.

“The whole skylight, I guess is kind of like a lid and they had screwed off all the bolts on the sides and taken them out lifted the whole thing up and just went in,” Beyer said.

Beyer said they made off with a couple thousand dollars worth of jewelry.

“I would say that it’s possible that they got about $3,000 worth of costume jewelry,” she said. “We have a lot of vintage stuff that’s worth money and then it’s not only what they took, but also some damage to the jewelry.”

She’s now planning to put an alarm system in a place she never thought needed one.

“It didn’t even occur to me that someone could break in through a skylight,” she said. “It seems very like stealthy.”

If you have any information about the break in, contact Portland police.

