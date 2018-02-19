Speeding drivers to start receiving warnings in ‘high crash corridor’ on NE Marine Drive

Speeding drivers will start to receive warnings in the “high crash corridor” on Northeast Marine Drive in Portland.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation reports a 30-day warning period will then end on March 21, with drivers receiving citations the day after that.

Speeding drivers will be caught by speed safety cameras.

PBOT Director Leah Treat said the cameras were known to reduce speeding in other cities and the bureau is seeing similar results in Portland.

Marine Drive is one of 30 streets that comprise Portland “high crash network.” Those roads total just 8 percent of Portland’s streets, but account for 57 percent of deadly crashes citywide.

The fatality rate on Marine Drive is substantially higher than the citywide rate, according to PBOT.

Eastbound on Marine Drive, the cameras have been installed near Northeast 33rd Avenue, where a traffic study found 995 vehicles a day driving at least 10 mph over the speed limit of 40 mph.

Another set of cameras face westbound traffic near Northeast 138th Avenue, where a traffic study found 485 vehicles a day driving at least 10 mph over the speed limit of 45 mph.

For more information, go to portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.