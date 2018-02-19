School districts monitoring Tuesday's snow forecast

School districts are preparing for possible snow and ice Tuesday.

As of Monday evening, no major school district had canceled or delayed school.



School districts FOX 12 spoke with Monday like Portland, Beaverton and Gresham are monitoring the weather. For many of the districts, a decision won’t be made until the morning.



A spokesperson for the Hillsboro School District said with widespread snow not forecasted until later in the day, they plan to make a decision by noon Tuesday if school needs to be let out early.

Parents said snow days can be a challenge.

"The best case scenario is of course having school,” parent Michael Gilbert told FOX 12. “The second best scenario would be at least telling us what the plan is as early as possible.”

A spokesperson for Portland Public Schools said they will have a meeting at 5 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the weather.

The spokesperson also said the city is prioritizing de-icing on PPS bus routes, so unless there is a change, they won’t need to make any adjustments in transportation or school opening times Tuesday.



