Vigil held at Tualatin High School for Florida shooting victims

Hundreds of students and families gathered for a vigil at Tualatin High School Monday night to remember the 17 lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week.

Parent Becky Chamseddine said she got the idea Sunday and thought maybe just a few people would show up.

But with the help of social media, it grew and grew, offering a chance for people to have open discussions, work through grief and most of all – Chamseddine says it teaches students action through compassion.

“We need to take action, we need to get involved, and we need to do this because we can't sit by and watch this happen anymore,” she said.

Student speaker Emma Chamseddine said, “We need change and that this needs to stop, and I want Florida to hear about it and know that they are not alone and they are supported by us.”

Several student representatives from Tualatin and Tigard high schools as well as teachers and a pastor gave speeches.

They say they hope Monday’s vigil will be a catalyst for real change.

