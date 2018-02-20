Snow falls across metro area; Portland among school districts to announce early releases

Snow was falling Tuesday morning, prompting some schools to close for the day, start late or close early.

Portland Public Schools was among the districts to announce early releases for students.

Most of the early flakes were seen in Washington County, but snow was soon spotted throughout the metro area.

FOX 12 meteorologists said light snow will fall throughout the day, then pick up in intensity during the evening commute. The heaviest snow is expected between 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All roads in the metro area are expected to be snowy by 8 p.m.

The forecast is now calling for 2 inches to 5 inches of snow for the metro area up to Kelso and Longview. Up to 8 inches could fall in the West Hills.

People shared images with FOX 12 of snow from various locations.

Snow falling on NE Portland cherry tree in full bloom. Now that's #FOX12Unstoppable pic.twitter.com/NMsP1c0ukA — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) February 20, 2018

Snow falling in South Beaverton. This is near Murray & Scholls Ferry pic.twitter.com/Qv0rmXAlKs — Chelsea Fullmer (@chelseafullmer) February 20, 2018

Some accumulation in Hillsboro. What does it look like in your area? pic.twitter.com/rrlR1EMEmg — Washington County (@WashcoOregon) February 20, 2018

The Banks School District announced around 6 a.m. that schools would be closed Tuesday and all activities were canceled. Just before 7:30 a.m., the Forest Grove School District also said it would be closed.

Districts announcing early releases for students included Gladstone, Oregon City, North Clackamas, West Linn-Wilsonville and Beaverton.

Weather concerns also hit beyond the metro area, with the Corbett and Vernonia school districts announced closures for Tuesday.

