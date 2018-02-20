Washington County wakes up to snow, more expected across area - KPTV - FOX 12

Washington County wakes up to snow, more expected across area

Forest Grove snow, FOX 12 viewer photo Forest Grove snow, FOX 12 viewer photo
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Snow was falling Tuesday morning, prompting some schools to close for the day or start late, with most of the early flakes being seen in Washington County.

FOX 12 viewers sent several photos and pictures of snow in the county.

The Banks School District announced around 6 a.m. that schools would be closed Tuesday and all activities were canceled. Just before 7:30 a.m., the Forest Grove School District also said it would be closed. 

Weather concerns also hit beyond Washington County. The Corbett and Vernonia school districts announced closures for Tuesday.

