Washington County wakes up to snow, more expected across area

Snow was falling Tuesday morning, prompting some schools to close for the day or start late, with most of the early flakes being seen in Washington County.

FOX 12 viewers sent several photos and pictures of snow in the county.

Snow falling in South Beaverton. This is near Murray & Scholls Ferry pic.twitter.com/Qv0rmXAlKs — Chelsea Fullmer (@chelseafullmer) February 20, 2018

Some accumulation in Hillsboro. What does it look like in your area? pic.twitter.com/rrlR1EMEmg — Washington County (@WashcoOregon) February 20, 2018

170th and Heritage Ct in Aloha @fox12oregon tiny flakes still falling since 6am pic.twitter.com/KZXBeopf4t — Jessica Otto (@jessicao31) February 20, 2018

The Banks School District announced around 6 a.m. that schools would be closed Tuesday and all activities were canceled. Just before 7:30 a.m., the Forest Grove School District also said it would be closed.

Weather concerns also hit beyond Washington County. The Corbett and Vernonia school districts announced closures for Tuesday.

