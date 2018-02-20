Link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Tuesday, Feb. 27

Here is the link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Are you a fan of the hit series "Pretty Little Liars"? Freeform's seven-season teen drama is working on a spinoff series called "The Perfectionists" and it's filming the pilot in the Portland and Forest Grove area. The best part? They're looking for extras. A Bit Extra Casting says it's looking to hire a lot of college-aged-looking 20-somethings, but there will be roles available for all ages. If you're interested you can learn more at ABitExtraCasting.com.

