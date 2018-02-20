Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Tuesday, Feb. 20

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The Serenity Shop opened for business in Portland 30 years ago, but now has a new location, inside the As You Wish Gift Shop in northeast Portland. The store is jam packed with knick-knacks, jewelry, greeting cards and art aimed at helping recovering alcoholics and addicts to stick to their sobriety. Shop the Serenity Shop online at SerenityShop.com and learn more about As You Wish at AsYouWishPDX.com.

March is Women's History Month, so Portland’s Hollywood Theatre is celebrating all month by honoring women in Hollywood. For a full list of the "Feminist March" lineup, visit HollywoodThreate.org.

Haiku and Sonnet are two Portland foster kitties who were born with a rare condition that left them with twisted hind legs. Their foster mom updates her thousands of Instagram followers on their condition and she is raising money to pay for orthopedic surgery for the two cats. If you'd like to follow the journey of Haiku and Sonnet, or learn how to help cover the costs of their upcoming surgery, here is a GoFundMe page for them.

