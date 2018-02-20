Police: Suspect took man hostage in Lincoln City Dairy Queen

A suspect took a man hostage and used him as a shield from officers inside a Dairy Queen restaurant in Lincoln City, according to police.

Lincoln City Police Department officers responded to the Dairy Queen on the 2200 block of Northeast Highway 101 at 10:58 p.m. Sunday.

An officer saw a man inside the business and attempted to contact him, but the man ran away.

That man was then seen holding another man. Police said it was a hostage situation, with the victim being used as a shield from officers.

The victim was later identified as the owner of the restaurant.

An officer entered the business and took the suspect into custody.

Chase Martin, 26, was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of first-degree Robbery, first-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault, attempted theft, criminal mischief, third-degree theft and attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police assisted in the identification of the suspect.

No other details were released about the investigation.

