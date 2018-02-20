Police: Speeding TriMet bus driver cited for DUII in Gresham

School districts are preparing for possible snow and ice Tuesday. As of Monday evening, no major school district had canceled or delayed school.More >
The latest forecast shows widespread snow likely Tuesday evening and into late Tuesday night.More >
Police say an Atlanta food delivery driver accused of fatally shooting a customer is in custody.More >
Her husband heard the emergency call and later learned his wife was the victim of the crash when troopers came to his door to deliver the news.More >
Snow was falling Tuesday morning, prompting some schools to close for the day, start late or close early.More >
Peter Wang, 15, died wearing his gray ROTC shirt and was last seen holding a door open for other students, now, an online petition is requesting that Wang receive a full honors military funeral.More >
Two men arrested in a string of bar robberies in Portland last year have been acquitted on more than 130 charges each.More >
The Beaverton School District has the highest number of homeless students in the state. That's according to a Department of Education report.More >
Keizer Police Department are seeking help in identifying a driver that drove off after a suspect attempted to steal their car on Saturday.More >
Speeding drivers will start to receive warnings in the “high crash corridor” on Northeast Marine Drive in Portland.More >
