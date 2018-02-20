Police: Speeding TriMet bus driver cited for DUII in Gresham - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Speeding TriMet bus driver cited for DUII in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

An on-duty TriMet bus driver was cited for DUII after an officer stopped the bus in Gresham with one passenger on board early Tuesday morning, according to police.

A Gresham Police Department officer reported seeing the bus speeding on Southeast Stark Street near Southeast 205th Avenue at 12:36 a.m.

The officer stopped the bus near Southeast 223rd Avenue and said the driver showed signs of impairment.

The officer conducted a DUII investigation and arrested the driver, 55-year-old Lamont Biggs of Portland, on the charge of DUII.

Due to medical concerns, paramedics were called to evaluate Biggs. Police said his condition prevented him from being booked into the Multnomah County Jail, so he was cited and released to a TriMet supervisor at the scene.

There was one passenger on the bus, according to police, but that person left during the traffic stop and was not identified.

