Police: Urn found by Vancouver Goodwill employee will be reunited with family

A lost urn found by a Vancouver Goodwill employee last month will soon be home where it belongs.

The Vancouver Police Department asked for the public’s help in finding the urn and found that the items from inside a storage unit were donated to Goodwill and the urn was among the donated items.

During the investigation, officers learned the urn was inadvertently donated.

After word went out, a relative of the woman who lost the urn contacted police.

Investigators will be returning the urn to the relative, who lives in Tacoma, Washington.

Vancouver police would like to thank the public for their assistance in gaining information about the urn.

