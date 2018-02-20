NE Portland store sells gifts, brings serenity

There's a little store in northeast Portland that's jam-packed with some knick-knacks, jewelry, greeting cards and art - but it's more than just a gift shop.

The Serenity Shop at As You Wish is also a place that helps recovering alcoholics and addicts stick to their sobriety.

The Serenity Shop opened for business in Portland 30 years ago, but now has a new location, inside the As You Wish Gift Shop at 6063 Northeast Glisan Street.

Shop the Serenity Shop online at SerenityShop.com and learn more about As You Wish at AsYouWishPDX.com.

