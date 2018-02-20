NE Portland store sells gifts, brings serenity - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

NE Portland store sells gifts, brings serenity

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

There's a little store in northeast Portland that's jam-packed with some knick-knacks, jewelry, greeting cards and art - but it's more than just a gift shop. 

The Serenity Shop at As You Wish is also a place that helps recovering alcoholics and addicts stick to their sobriety.

The Serenity Shop opened for business in Portland 30 years ago, but now has a new location, inside the As You Wish Gift Shop at 6063 Northeast Glisan Street. 

Shop the Serenity Shop online at SerenityShop.com and learn more about As You Wish at AsYouWishPDX.com

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.