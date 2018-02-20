Portland implements parking meter amnesty; crews working around the clock due to snow

The city of Portland has implemented a parking meter amnesty from 3 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday to encourage people to use public transportation in the winter weather.

City leaders said they were preparing for 3 inches to 7 inches of snow overnight, which could lead to treacherous driving conditions.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is in “incident command mode,” meaning crews are working 12-hour shifts around the clock. The city is deploying 55 snow plows due to the weather.

The snow arrived early Tuesday, with widespread light snow continuing to fall throughout the late morning and afternoon for much of the metro area. Many school districts canceled classes early due to the snow.

Conditions were expected to worsen by Tuesday evening as the intensity of the snow picks up.

Both the Oregon Department of Transportation and Portland Bureau of Transportation plan to use salt as needed on major freeways and known trouble spots, such as the West Hills.

A PBOT spokeswoman said the agency ordered 300 tons of salt and paid extra for anti-corrosive salt to protect cars against salt-related damage.

PBOT will also be enforcing traction requirements on West Burnside and Sam Jackson Park Road, but workers don’t expect to close any other areas at this point.

An ODOT spokeswoman said abandoned cars will be towed at the expense of the owners.

The city of Portland’s parking amnesty is aimed at having people safely and legally park their cars in parking meter districts, while staying off the roads in potentially dangerous conditions.

