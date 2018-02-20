Kell's Irish Pub celebrates annual 'ceiling sweep'

On Tuesday, Kell’s Irish Pub hosted the annual “ceiling sweep,” a Portland tradition that involves sweeping off donations from the ceiling.

Kell’s has made buying beer and food an opportunity for generosity for the past 27 years.

Once a year, the money gets swept off from the ceiling and is donated to The Center of Medically Fragile Children at Providence Child Center. It's the 23rd year the donations have helped patients at Providence.

“All the money goes to the special beds that the kids need,” said Gerard McAleese, owner of Kell’s Irish Pub.

Tuesday’s sweep brought in a just about $5,700 and Kell’s matches that donation. That total was then matched by Carr Subaru this year, bringing the final tally to $22,808.

