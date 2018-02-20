Coast Guard civilian employee arrested in Clark County on rape c - KPTV - FOX 12

Coast Guard civilian employee arrested in Clark County on rape charge

A civilian employee with the U.S. Coast Guard has been arrested on the charge of second-degree rape in Clark County.

The Coast Guard reported Tuesday that 56-year-old Jonathan Sall, 56, of Poulsbo, Washington, was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Clark County Jail on Saturday.

Sall worked with the Coast Guard Investigative Service in Seattle.

The Coast Guard reported the alleged incident occurred in Clark County. Sall was on assignment as the special agent in charge of the Coast Guard’s Northwest region at the time.

He has been relieved of that position pending the outcome of the investigation.

No other details were released about the investigation.

“The Coast Guard is assisting local law enforcement to ensure a thorough and complete investigation,” according to a Coast Guard statement. “Our priority is to ensure the reported victim is provided the highest level of support possible and privacy is protected.”

