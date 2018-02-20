Snowstorm slams metro area; Portland among districts to cancel classes Wednesday

An expected storm arrived on schedule and slammed the Portland area with snow Tuesday night.

Many families had their sights set on school closures. Portland Public Schools, the Beaverton School District, Vancouver Public Schools and Evergreen Public Schools were among the districts to cancel classes for Wednesday.

By Tuesday night, there were reports of widespread sticking snow and treacherous driving conditions throughout the metro area.

On Highway 26 near the Oregon Zoo, a TriMet bus appeared to have spun out, blocking all eastbound traffic behind it.

An Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman said an ODOT Incident Response worker was hit in that area. The worker was treated at the scene and is expected to be OK.

ODOT spokesperson tells @fox12oregon one Incident Response worker was hit on EB HWY 26 near the Oregon Zoo. No word on if the bus in the pictures below was involved in this ordeal.

Traffic is moving slowly in both directions. pic.twitter.com/Wvpq9MEUAa — Elizabeth Dinh (@ElizabethKPTV) February 21, 2018

A semi was stuck on eastbound Interstate 84 to the Interstate 205 southbound ramp.

Semi stuck on I-84 EB to I-205 SB ramp pic.twitter.com/9EonkjbU2q — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) February 21, 2018

Another collision was reported near SR-502 and Interstate 5 in the Ridgefield area.

People were advised to avoid driving if possible and to use extreme caution if they had to hit the road.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make the roads ready to go in the morning,” said Don Hamilton of ODOT. “We’re going to try to keep up with it.”

The exact same spots are jammed up as in past storms. Sylvan Hill, Marquam Bridge, I-84/I-5 ramps. Amazing what 3" snow can do! Pic below from semi stuck on I-5 leading onto Marquam Bridge pic.twitter.com/Q9Hmp9YpvK — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) February 21, 2018

Crews from the Portland Bureau of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation were prepared to work around the clock to keep traffic moving.

PBOT purchased 300 tons of anti-corrosive salt to use and ODOT also had a salt plan in place, if necessary.

The city of Portland instituted a parking meter amnesty through noon Wednesday to encourage people to park safely and legally in parking meter districts.

ODOT reminded drivers that abandoned cars would be towed at the expense of the owners.

