Winter weather Wednesday: NW Oregon, SW Washington wake up to ic - KPTV - FOX 12

Winter weather Wednesday: NW Oregon, SW Washington wake up to icy roads

Posted: Updated:
AIR 12 image AIR 12 image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

After a snow storm slammed northwest Oregon and southwest Washington Tuesday night, residents woke up to clearer skies but icy roads Wednesday morning.

In the early hours of Wednesday, snow on the roads turned to ice across the area and challenged drivers.

The icy conditions came after snow dumped for hours Tuesday night, but there were no new flakes Wednesday morning.

Accidents occurred in various parts of Portland, but fortunately none with serious injuries were reported.

Workers all over, including those with ODOT, PBOT and in Vancouver, were working away in the morning to help road conditions.

Keep up with the latest FOX 12 Weather, the FOX 12 live traffic map and school delays and closures as winter conditions continue.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.