Winter weather Wednesday: NW Oregon, SW Washington wake up to icy roads

After a snow storm slammed northwest Oregon and southwest Washington Tuesday night, residents woke up to clearer skies but icy roads Wednesday morning.

In the early hours of Wednesday, snow on the roads turned to ice across the area and challenged drivers.

4AM | Temperatures are dropping into the 20s across the entire Portland & Vancouver metro this morning. Be prepared for slick surfaces and black ice this morning. pic.twitter.com/RlRcIHZYPm — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) February 21, 2018

The icy conditions came after snow dumped for hours Tuesday night, but there were no new flakes Wednesday morning.

Accidents occurred in various parts of Portland, but fortunately none with serious injuries were reported.

Crash on Hwy 30 at 29th. Roads here are completely covered in ice, as they are in most areas this morning. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/utL0XxHmVk — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) February 21, 2018

Workers all over, including those with ODOT, PBOT and in Vancouver, were working away in the morning to help road conditions.

Thanks @OregonDOT crews for keeping the roads as safe as possible. This gentleman here is about to enter the final hour of his shift, and loaded up his eighth 1,000 gallon haul of deicer. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/HnPZiypQhK — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) February 21, 2018

Fueling up in preparation for the next shift. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/RNoRLjhejo — Portland Bureau of Transportation (@PBOTinfo) February 21, 2018

