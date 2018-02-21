Wells Fargo offers $10K reward in search for bank robber

Wells Fargo is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of an Oregon bank robber known as the “Froggy Robber” by investigators.

The suspect robbed Wells Fargo banks in Wilsonville on Dec. 27, Raleigh Hills on Jan. 11 and Vancouver on Feb. 12.

According to FBI, the suspect was described as a Hispanic man approximately 20 to 40 years old, 5 feet 1 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 130 to 160 pounds.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

In addition to the reward offered by Wells Fargo, the FBI also offered up to $10,000 for information about the suspect, who the FBI believes also robbed two other banks in the region since last October.

A spokesman for Wells Fargo, Tom Unger, felt that offering a reward was an effective way to help officers identify robbers.

“The message we are sending to criminals is that if you rob a Wells Fargo bank, we will work with law enforcement agencies to relentlessly pursue and prosecute you," Unger said.

The FBI wanted poster for the suspect is online.

