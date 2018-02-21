Suspect held without bail after high school student's shooting d - KPTV - FOX 12

Suspect held without bail after high school student's shooting death in Salem

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

An Oregon judge has ordered a Salem man to be held without bail after he was indicted last week in the shooting death of a 17-year-old high school student.

The Statesman Journal reports 36-year-old Pedro Segura was arraigned Tuesday in Marion County after he was indicted on a charge of murder and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Authorities say McKay High School student Alfredo "Junior" Hernandez died in late January after being shot in the head.

Judge Heidi Strauch ordered Segura to be held without bail after he was initially being held on $500,000 bail.

Court documents indicate Segura was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound following the shooting last month.

Segura has pleaded not guilty.

