Oregon student arrested for sending 'I am the shooter' Snapchat threat

A Thurston High School freshman was arrested Wednesday for sending a message that read “I am the shooter” to a Springfield high school student, according to police.

Springfield police said the 15-year-old sent the threatening message through Snapchat just before noon on Tuesday.

The recipient of the message reported the threat to her parents and the Springfield police school officer was notified.

According to police, the recipient described distress over the message especially in light of a recent rumored school shooting at Springfield High School.

Thurston High was also the scene of a deadly school shooting back in 1998 that killed two students and wounded 25 more.

The 15-year-old was charged with first-degree disorderly conduct and taken to a juvenile detention facility.

The boy told investigators that the message was a joke; however, Lieutenant Scott McKee does not take this arrest lightly.

"Our message when it comes to this sort of behavior at school is that it's no joke,” McKee said. “We aren't playing,"

Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield police at 541-726-3714.

