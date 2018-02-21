Police: Daycare owner arrested for sexually abusing children in S. Oregon

A daycare owner in Medford was arrested on sex abuse charges involving children who were in his care, according to police.

Andrew Joseph Conaway, 32, was arrested Wednesday on charges including first-degree sex abuse and private indecency.

Investigators said Conaway and his wife own and operate Family Friendly Daycare on the 3000 block of Tahitian Avenue.

Detectives said they believe the abuse took place at the daycare and the two victims, who are younger than 6 years old, were under the care and custody of Conaway.

The Medford Police Department is asking anyone with additional information about Conaway or the Family Friendly Daycare to call 541-774-2250.

Conaway’s bail was set at $2 million.

