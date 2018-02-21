Police seeking driver of pickup involved in hit-and-run crash on icy I-84 near The Dalles

Police are trying to locate the driver of a red pickup involved in a hit-and-run crash on icy Interstate 84 near The Dalles.

Oregon State Police responded to the collision just west of The Dalles Dam at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the driver of a Dodge Ram lost control in the icy conditions, struck the guardrail and stopped in the right lane.

A red pickup approached the crashed truck and the second driver applied the brakes, but was unable to avoid hitting the Dodge Ram.

Police said the second driver briefly pulled to the side of the highway, but then drove away.

Investigators said the red pickup should have damage to the passenger-side taillight.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Oregon State Police dispatch center at 503-731-3020 and refer to case SP18-066123.

