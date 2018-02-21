Battle Ground man accused of stabbing sleeping father deemed unfit for trial

A 21-year-old Battle Ground man accused of stabbing his sleeping father with a bread knife was deemed unfit for trial by a judge Wednesday.

Colin Dixon was ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment for 90 days. Another competency review is set for May 24.

Dixon was arrested last month.

Investigators said Dixon attacked his 42-year-old father, who was asleep on a couch in their home, with an eight-inch serrated knife.

Police said Dixon then turned the knife on his mother and sister as they tried to stop the attack.

Dixon’s father was seriously injured, while Dixon’s mother and sister were treated and released from the hospital.

Prosecutors said Dixon admitted to police that he stabbed his father, telling him he was in a “dream-like” state during the attack and had smoked marijuana earlier that night.

