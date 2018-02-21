Snowstorms have school administrators, transportation workers watching the roads

This week’s snowstorms have led to canceled classes and treacherous driving conditions in the Portland metro area.

Many school districts – including Portland, Vancouver and Beaverton – canceled classes Wednesday. Plenty of families were watching for information about school on Thursday, with the forecast calling for more snow overnight.

Portland Public Schools administrators said discussions of possible school closures would take place Wednesday night, but a decision was not expected until 5 a.m. Thursday.

MORE: Full list of delays, closures.

The snow and ice led to plenty of traffic issues overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. By mid-day Wednesday, however, much of the area had thawed out and drivers seemed to be getting around town without any serious issues.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported using 35,000 pounds of salt and 41,000 pounds of de-icer due to Tuesday’s storm. ODOT used salt on Interstate 5 between the Fremont Bridge and Highway 217, Highway 26 from Highway 217 to Interstate 405 and the downtown Portland freeway loop, including the Marquam and Fremont bridges.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation also applied salt in many known trouble spots around the city.

Crews were prepared to be back at it, with another round of snow in the forecast.

FOX 12 meteorologists forecasted snow late Wednesday night through the early part of the Thursday morning commute. The roads were expected to be snowy for drivers Thursday morning.

Areas from Longview to Salem, including Portland, were expected to get 1 inch to 3 inches of new snow.

This round of snow is expected to be the last for the week, with temperatures topping 40 degrees going into the weekend and drying out next week.

