Tuesday snow misses Salem, crews ready for round two Wednesday night

A woman recorded an argument between the drivers in which a man appears to shove a woman and she falls back into a snow-covered median.More >
By Tuesday night, there were reports of widespread sticking snow and treacherous driving conditions throughout the metro area.More >
A Thai court has given a wealthy Japanese businessman sole custody of 13 children he fathered through surrogates in Thailand.More >
After a snow storm slammed northwest Oregon and southwest Washington Tuesday night, residents woke up to clearer skies but icy roads Wednesday morning.More >
Oregon, a state with a reputation for recycling, is facing a serious challenge when it comes to recycled plastic, with the threat of some materials being sent to a landfill.More >
A young girl in Colorado had a rough start to her birthday after the kids she invited to her party never showed up.More >
Wells Fargo is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of an Oregon bank robber known as the “Froggy Robber” by investigators.More >
An on-duty TriMet bus driver was cited for DUII after an officer stopped the bus in Gresham with one passenger on board early Tuesday morning, according to police.More >
A civilian employee with the U.S. Coast Guard has been arrested on the charge of second-degree rape in Clark County.More >
A Dauphin County couple is facing prostitution charges after police say the man placed an ad on Craigslist offering sexual intercourse with his wife in exchange for money.More >
