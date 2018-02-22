Tuesday snow misses Salem, crews ready for round two Wednesday night

The snow and ice Tuesday skipped over the Cherry City.

Folks in Salem and surrounding areas woke up to green grass and wet roads Wednesday, but that was expected to change overnight into Thursday morning.

Forecasters were predicting another round of snow would hit much of the Willamette Valley. City crews in Salem were busy Wednesday preparing for flakes. During the morning and afternoon, they were out putting down de-icer, by nightfall they were putting sanders and chains back on their trucks.

“Today they are not making that big of a deal, so that scares me. I think we are going to get some snow tonight,” said City of Salem Street Services Supervisor Bruce Hildebrandt.

Hildebrandt is asking drivers who don’t feel confident driving in the snow and ice to delay their trips, but if you must be out on the roads, take it slow. He said the city has trouble spots and their arsenal of plows and sanders will be out working to keep traffic moving.

“What is challenging for us, like Portland, is we have some pretty steep streets in our south and especially in West Salem,” Hildebrandt said.

He adds they have crews working a 12-hour shift ready at any hour to head out and tackle what Mother Nature delivers.

“It is pretty tiring for these guys,” Hildebrandt said, “to be staring through that windshield and blowing snow and trying to avoid islands, and parked cars, and all that other fun stuff out there, and snowball fights.”

The Marion County public works department also says they are ready to go. They also spent Wednesday putting down de-icer. Their crews are tasked with keeping watch over 1,200 miles of road, 300 of which is above 1,000 feet in elevation.

They say their trickiest spots will likely be in the hills above Silverton.

Salem-Keizer Schools are keeping tabs on the snow. The district says they will make the call on whether schools will be closed or open by 5 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.