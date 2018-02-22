More snow hits NW Oregon and SW Washington but higher temperatures mean less issues

Northwest Oregon, including the coast and Salem, and southwest Washington saw snow fall overnight, but road conditions Thursday morning were mostly smooth for drivers.

On Wednesday morning, snow and ice meant slick roads which challenged commuters.

The snowfall was heavier Tuesday than the new flakes late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning, so the local roads weren’t nearly as much of a struggle.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation reported no roads were closed in the city thanks to measures to combat the weather.

Advisory: NO road closures in Portland this morning! Crews used nearly 50 tons of road salt, incl new routes in NE Alameda, SE Pleasant Valley & Mt Tabor areas! Still best to take transit, use caution. #pdx #pdxtst #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/OqQBqtpu5C — Portland Bureau of Transportation (@PBOTinfo) February 22, 2018

Meanwhile, southwest Washington saw fewer crashes, according to Trooper Will Finn with the Washington State Patrol.

SWWA - Troopers have responded to 14 crashes in the past 12hrs (5am-5pm). Much better than yesterday's 44! Lewis-2, Cowlitz-3, Clark-9. — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) February 22, 2018

The FOX 12 Weather team said Thursday’s conditions had morning temperatures around the Portland metro area that were a few degrees warmer than Wednesday morning.

While the roads were clearer, several school districts chose to be cautious and close or start late Thursday.

