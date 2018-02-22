Salem gets some snow, schools don’t close

On Thursday morning, some residents of Salem woke up to their normal views of concrete roads and green grass, while others saw a blanket of snow.

Over the past few days, snow didn’t fall in Salem while plenty of other areas in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington got inches of powder.

The new snow was patchy across Salem. The capitol saw no flakes.

Looking for snow in Salem...it’s not at the capitol building. pic.twitter.com/wjlGeUpGzi — Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) February 22, 2018

#GoodMorning! Here’s a view of Mirror Pond from the third floor of @cityofsalem city hall. Parts of #SalemOR received snow, some didn’t. Most places it’s already disappearing/ed. #DriveSafe #OurSalem pic.twitter.com/OpGNhtcLTD — Salem Police Dept. (@SalemPoliceDept) February 22, 2018

When considering the conditions Thursday morning, Salem-Keizer transportation manager Mitch Hamilton was up early checking on bus routes and walking paths around schools and decided not to call a snow day for the district.

Driving throughout our community this morning evaluating the road conditions. Safety of our students is our top priority! pic.twitter.com/6oSmsMyfgA — Salem-Keizer Schools (@salemkeizer) February 22, 2018

All Salem-Keizer Public Schools and facilities will operate on a regular schedule today, Thursday, Feb. 22. — Salem-Keizer Schools (@salemkeizer) February 22, 2018

Salem-Keizer students just found out that school will start on time today...but within the last 30 minutes snow started coming down and is sticking on roads like this one by Sprague HS. pic.twitter.com/r4Pvzw4S9O — Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) February 22, 2018

While there were mixed reactions to the decision not to close schools, many in Salem were happy to have gotten snow.

Later in the morning, the school district tweeted that career day was going on.

Local professionals are sharing their education and work experience with students at Walker Middle School for career day. There are more than 40 guest speakers volunteering their time with us today. pic.twitter.com/YuzuJZQo4c — Salem-Keizer Schools (@salemkeizer) February 22, 2018

