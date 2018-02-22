Salem gets some snow, schools don’t close - KPTV - FOX 12

Salem gets some snow, schools don’t close

Posted: Updated:
KPTV image KPTV image
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

On Thursday morning, some residents of Salem woke up to their normal views of concrete roads and green grass, while others saw a blanket of snow.

Over the past few days, snow didn’t fall in Salem while plenty of other areas in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington got inches of powder.

The new snow was patchy across Salem. The capitol saw no flakes.

When considering the conditions Thursday morning, Salem-Keizer transportation manager Mitch Hamilton was up early checking on bus routes and walking paths around schools and decided not to call a snow day for the district.

While there were mixed reactions to the decision not to close schools, many in Salem were happy to have gotten snow.

Later in the morning, the school district tweeted that career day was going on.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.