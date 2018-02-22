Hillsboro Police K-9 gets body armor from non-profit organizatio - KPTV - FOX 12

Hillsboro Police K-9 gets body armor from non-profit organization

K-9 Blazer and handler Matt Schmidt (Image: Hillsboro Police Department) K-9 Blazer and handler Matt Schmidt (Image: Hillsboro Police Department)
Hillsboro Police Department K-9 Blazer received a bullet and stab protective vest Thursday, thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization.

The vest was donated to Hillsboro police from Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit dedicated to offering assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies.

In December, police announced that Blazer would receive the donation in eight to 10 weeks.

The vest is embroidered with the lettering “In memory of K-9 Odie.” Odie was a Hillsboro K-9 who passed away last year from cancer. Blazer’s new vest was sponsored by Debbie Currie of Gresham, and has a value between $1,744 to $2,283.

Officer Matt Schmidt is the handler of Blazer, who is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois. 

