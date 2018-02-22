Clark Co. deputies searching for missing Hazel Dell teen

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last believed to be in Vancouver.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that Sophia Marie Al-Haider Maddaluna ran away from her home in the Hazel Dell area on Saturday.

Deputies said she was believed to have been staying with a friend at a Vancouver apartment complex located at 2600 T Street until Wednesday.

Now her whereabouts are unknown and her safety could be at risk as deputies said she suffers from a mental health disorder.

She is described as a white girl who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 117 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the missing teen’s whereabouts to call 911. The case with the sheriff's office is #18-1634.

