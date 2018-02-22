Police: Two suspects in NE Portland arrested for armed robbery

Two men accused of robbing a bar in northeast Portland were arrested late Wednesday night.

Portland police responded to reports of an armed robbery at 11:23 p.m. at Rounder's Bar, located at 11416 Northeast Halsey Street.

When officers arrived, they spoke with employees about the incident and learned a suspect entered a bar with a handgun and demanded money.

According to investigators, after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left without incident and got into a vehicle waiting for him. The driver of the vehicle drove out of the area.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a car that was driving nearby and both occupants of the car were arrested as potential suspects in the robbery.

Police identified the robber as 24-year-old Sergio Hill and the driver as 45-year-old Eric Metcalfe.

During the investigation, officers found evidence inside the car and at a house in the area that led to the arrests.

Hill and Metcalfe were taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree and second-degree robbery.

They are scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

